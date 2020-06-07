close
Sun Jun 07, 2020
For Bramsh

June 7, 2020

This refers to the letter 'Despicable' (June 6, 2020) by Iftikhar Mirza. I agree with the writer. In all of Pakistan the poor people are the victims of cruel acts. Some days before in Kech a woman (Malika Naz) was killed and her six-year-old daughter (Bramsh) wast seriously injured. We want justice for Bramsh. The concerned authorities should take serious action against thel people who are guilty.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

