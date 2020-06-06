Woman’s plea to top cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman has appealed to the police high-ups to direct the Baghbanpura Police Station register a case against her in-laws for torturing her and her children. Musarrat Bibi accused her in-laws namely Faisal alias Achhi and Chand of torturing her and her children over a minor dispute between the children while playing in the house. She said she had lodged a complaint two days ago but the police did not register a case against the accused persons.