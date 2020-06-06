close
Sat Jun 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

Woman’s plea to top cops

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2020

LAHORE: A woman has appealed to the police high-ups to direct the Baghbanpura Police Station register a case against her in-laws for torturing her and her children. Musarrat Bibi accused her in-laws namely Faisal alias Achhi and Chand of torturing her and her children over a minor dispute between the children while playing in the house. She said she had lodged a complaint two days ago but the police did not register a case against the accused persons.

Latest News

More From Pakistan