Four selected for PFC Commission

LAHORE THE interim committee of the Provincial Finance Committee (PFC) Friday selected four members of the Local Government Department through drawing lots in order to constitute the PFC Commission. The second meeting of the interim PFC was chaired by the head of committee, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, held to approve the release of funds as PFC share under Interim PFC Award, 2017, continuation of Interim Award 2017 till finalisation of new PFC Award under the PFC Act and consideration on the proposal of Local Government and Community Development Department to abolish fee for issuance of licences for professions and vocations from July 1, 2020. The finance minister picked four lots i.e. Gujarwanawla Metropolitan Corporation, Thesil Council Sahiwal, Thesil Council Lalian and Town Committee Dajal. Now four elected members, two each fromopposition and treasury benches of the Punjab Assembly will be nominated by the government and opposition in order to complete the members of the PFC Award. The finance minister deferring the proposal of abolishment of fee for issuance of licences for professions and vocations asked the authorities to check the impact of fee abolishment on ease of doing business. Further, he observed that it was the mandate of the PFC Commission not the interimcommission which is made to grant approvals of required funds to run the affairs of the local governments in the province.