Pakistan leaves China behind in corona cases

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Coronavirus is breaching mortality and conformity records on daily basis in Pakistan as on Wednesday more than 5,000 cases were reported. As many as 76 new death occurred due to the deadly virus.

Pakistan left China behind in number of cases as the total number of cases made 83,292 mark against China’s 83,021 cases. So far, there are total 1,729 deaths in the country.

In Punjab, PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema was amongst 30 casualties due to Covid-19 in the province on Wednesday, which raised the death toll to 570 in Punjab.

Besides, 162 healthcare providers were amongst new Covid-19 cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, which raised the number of confirmed infections among doctors, nurses and allied health staff to 562 in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, Jinnah Hospital Lahore chapter President Dr Rameez Chaudhry claimed that 60 medical personnel including 50 doctors have been confirmed positive of coronavirus. “The hospital is filled to capacity with regard to Covid-19 patients,” he said.

As many as 1,639 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the province, the highest number of cases in a day since the pandemic outbreak, which raised the number of patients tested positive for the virus to 29,489 so far in the province.

Earlier, PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Shaukat Manzoor Cheema was brought to the Corona Centre at the PKLI Lahore after testing positive for the virus two days back and succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

So far 212 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 120 from Rawalpindi, 71 from Multan, 47 from Faisalabad, 37 from Gujranwala, 16 from Gujrat, 12 from Rahim Yar Khan, 10 from Sargodha, eight from Bahawalpur, six each from Sialkot and Sahiwal, three each from Jhang, Muzaffargarh and Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali and Rajanpur.

Out of total Covid-19 patients in Punjab so far, 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 26,619 citizens who mostly fell prey to local transmission.

Out of 1,639 new Covid-19 cases, 817 were reported from Lahore, 128 from Faisalabad, 96 from Multan, 81 from Rawalpindi, 79 from Sialkot, 50 from Gujranwala, 46 from Jhelum, 42 each from Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura, 41 from Sargodha, 36 from Muzaffargarh, 27 from Bahawalpur, 21 from Bhakar, 20 from Sahiwal, 19 from Kasur, 18 from Nankana Sahib, 12 from Okara, nine from Jhang, eight from Layyah, six each from Chiniot and Pakpattan, five each from Bahawalnagar and Narowal, four from Hafizabad, two each from Rajanpur and Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Khushab, Lodhran and Dera Ghazi Khan.

So far, 14,510 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 2,336 from Rawalpindi, 1,899 from Multan, 1,831 from Faisalabad, 1,548 from Gujranwala, 974 from Sialkot, 862 from Gujrat, 497 from Sargodha, 453 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 435 from Sheikhupura, 386 from Hafizabad, 350 from Rahim Yar Khan, 301 from Kasur, 295 from Muzaffargarh, 285 from Bahawalpur, 266 from Jhelum, 202 from Mandi Bahauddin, 183 from Lodhran, 182 from Nankana Sahib, 174 from Vehari, 162 from Sahiwal, 150 from Khushab, 130 from Bhakar, 127 from Narowal, 112 from Bahawalnagar, 95 from Attock, 90 each from Jhang and Layyah, 75 from Okara, 66 from Khanewal, 65 from Toba Tek Singh, 63 from Rajanpur, 58 from Chiniot, 51 from Mianwali and 35 from Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 252,469 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, 29,489 have been tested positive for the virus. He said the highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group. The lowest number of cases have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 7,469 patients have recovered and returned home, 570 died while 21,450 are isolated at home or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Meanwhile, coronavirus took 10 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll 500, and infected 476 people that brought the total number of positive cases to 11,373 in the province.

Besides others, the newly appointed District Health Officer (DHO), Peshawar, Dr Azmat also tested positive for Covid.

Dr Azmat had just taken charge of his office and didn’t feel well and went to the Police Services Hospital on Tuesday.

The doctors took his swab and Dr Azmat straight went to his office and continued his official work.

He was conveyed the result of the test on Wednesday. It worried those, mostly doctors, who had met him in his office on Tuesday. They got worried when they came to know about is illness.

“Just imagine, this is the level of our attitude towards this pandemic when a team leader like a DHO doesn’t follow the protocols. After giving swab, the suspect is supposed to isolate himself till the result is released,” said an official of the office of director general health services.

Pleading anonymity, he said the DHO had a cannula to his arm attending people in his office after visiting the Police and Services Hospital.

“Like me, more than 100 people met him in his office on Tuesday. I was shocked when I saw him with a cannula and handling people. Now we all are in trouble along with our family members,” said the official.

When reached for comments , Dr Azmat confirmed that he had tested positive. He argued he had come to office after giving swab in the hospital as the doctors suspected him of having other problem instead of coronavirus.

“I didn’t have any symptoms of coronavirus. When the doctors in the Police Services Hospital told me they don’t believe it could be a corona, then I came to office to do some important work. I didn’t meet people and followed all the SOPs,” said Dr Azmat.

He said he was feeling well and had isolated himself.

Of 10 people died of coronavirus on Wednesday, six of them belonged to Peshawar.

Peshawar with 274 deaths has suffered more human losses than any other city in the country.

Two other people died in Nowshera and one each in Khyber and Abbottabad.

With 145 people tested positive in Peshawar has brought the total number of positive cases to 4174.

Swat reported 53 positive cases, Dir Upper 44, Malakand 33, Nowshera and Bajaur 24 each, Khyber and Kurram 23 each, Haripur 19, Batgram 17, Mardan 11, Swabi 8, Buner 7, Charsadda 6, and Chitral 5.