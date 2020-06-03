MNA Munir Orakzai dies due to cardiac arrest

SADDA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai passed away due to cardiac arrest early Tuesday. He was 61.

His funeral prayer was held at Mandori village in Kurram tribal district. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people hailing from different walks of life attended his Namaz-e-Janaza. The deceased MNA’s nephew Irfanullah Khan Orakzai said that the members of the family tried to wake him up early in the morning for Fajr prayer but he did not respond.

He said he was then rushed to the Tall Hospital in the adjacent Hangu district where the doctors pronounced him dead. Munir Orakzai is survived by his widow, five daughters and a son. Munir Orakzai had contested the 2018 general election on the ticket of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from the NA-45 Kurram constituency and won the seat with a good margin. This was the fourth time that he won from this constituency.

In the previous three elections, he was elected MNA as an independent candidate. In 2018, he joined the JUI-F and was re-elected. The deceased was a polite and humble person who always helped the poor and solved the problems of the people. Munir Orakzai had recovered from Covid-19 recently.