Khyber DPO suspends, dismisses 67 cops

BARA: Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal on Tuesday dismissed 17 and suspended 50 cops over their alleged involvement in corruption and other wrong practices. A press release said that the official took notice of the public complaints about the cops deployed at checkposts in the Landikotal and Jamrud tehsils of the Khyber tribal district. The DPO took action against the erring cops after a departmental inquiry. Some cops were dismissed and others placed under suspension. The official said the action was taken as per directives of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi. He said those punished had links to drugs smugglers, extortion and other crimes. The DPO said there was zero tolerance in the Khyber district police for bribe, extortion and connections with drug peddlers.