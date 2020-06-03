Boy killed in festive firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed in firing during a marriage ceremony in Wanda Lali area in Paniala in the district on Tuesday.

Dilbar, a resident of Wanda Lali area, told the police that his son Muhammad Akram, 27, was carrying bridegroom Sher Zaman, his bride and two other women in his car.

He said that his son and the groom disembarked from the car when they saw one Habibur Rahman was firing shots in the air indiscriminately. The father said that his son and the groom requested Habibur Rahman not to fire in the air. He said this infuriated Habibur Rahman who opened fire on the car and his son and the bridegroom. As a result, his son sustained critical injuries and died on the spot while the groom, bride and the two other women narrowly escaped. The motive behind the killing was stated to be refraining the accused from the firing. The police have registered the case and started investigation.