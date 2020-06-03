Man falls from plaza to death

close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2020

LAHORE:A 50-year-old man died after falling from a plaza in Sabzazar police limits on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Irshad Baig. He ran a garment shop in the plaza situated at Liaqat Chowk. Police said he slipped from the plaza and fell down. He received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

