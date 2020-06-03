Raja not interested in Pak coaching

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former captain turned commentator Ramiz Raja has said he did not have a temperament so he won’t be opting for coaching Pakistan in future.
Pakistan cricketers, former and current, usually find a way to connect with the fans and this time around Ramiz Raja, who was chief executive during Shaharyar Khan’s first tenure in 2003-04 spoke on a Youtube Channel.
The ex-skipper made it clear that he has no interest in coaching the Pakistani side in future, a post that currently Misbah-ul-Haw holds.Ramiz said that he doesn’t “have the temperament” and is not “cut out for it right now”. “Well you see maybe I don’t have the temperament for this [coaching],” Ramiz said. He further explained, “You know when my son comes up to me and says my straight drive is not working, I say go and ask your mum.
“I don’t think I’m cut out for it right now.” Pakistan cricket is going through a lot of changes at the moment. Recently star batsman Babar Azam was made the skipper of the limited-overs sides.