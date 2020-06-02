House robbed

A group of robbers on Monday broke into the house of Intizar Ahmed, who was killed by the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials in 2018.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the property in DHA and initiated investigations. Ishtiaq Ahmed, father of Intizar Ahmed, told police four men entered the house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint and looted cash and jewelry worth millions of rupees. Two housemaids were also presented at the time of the incident. Police was trying to obtain the CCTV footage to get help in tracing and arresting the suspects. No case was till the filing of this news report.

On January 2018 in DHA, a 21-year-old man, Intizar Ahmed, who lived on Khayaban-e-Badban, was found shot dead in mysterious circumstances on Khayaban-e-Ittehad. The murder case took a U-turn after personnel of the ACLC of the Karachi police were found to be involved in the killing.