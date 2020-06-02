PM provided relief in difficult times: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that it is the characteristic of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the masses even in difficult economic times.

In his statement, Chohan said the government decreased the prices of petroleum products for the month of Junewhile the effects of the reduction of petroleum prices were not transferred to the masses in the past.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has gifted the nation by reducing the prices of petroleum products despite having the economic challenge and these welfare measures are reflective of his clear connection with the poor masses.

The whole of the world admitting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to eradicate the coronavirus from the country, he added. Criticising the opposition, the minister said that the opposition is following a policy of weeping day and night instead of fight against coronavirus while he urged the opposition to take practical steps against the virus instead of lip service.