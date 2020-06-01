close
Mon Jun 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2020

ANP decides to revive Khudai Khidmatgars

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to revive the Khudai Khidmatgar organisation for carrying out welfare activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bacha Khan Trust. The party’s provincial preside Aimal Wali Khan who is secretary of the Bacha Khan Trust, held a meeting with a former director general of the Rescue 1122, Dr Shams, to discuss the issue.

Aimal Wali Khan said that Khudai Khidmatgars would participate in relief activities during the time of natural disasters and other emergency situations. He said the organisation would be made operational as a test case in one district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and afterwards its activities would be extended to other parts of the province and country.

He said the organisation would be provided ambulance, fire tenders and boats and other modern facilities to handle emergency situations. Former Director General Rescue 1122 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shams was appointed its director.

Latest News

More From Peshawar