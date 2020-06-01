200 homeless Pakistanis to be repatriated from Dubai

DUBAI: Around 200 homeless Pakistanis have been handed over to Pakistan Consulate Dubai to arrange their repatriation from the Emirates as they were forced to sleep along roads in Dubai, a senior diplomat told The News.

These stranded Pakistanis were forced to live along various roads in Dubai after becoming homeless following coronavirus outbreak as they did not have enough money to get rented space and buy their meals, the Pakistan Consulate stated.

“Around 100 homeless have been repatriated to Pakistan in different special flights while others would be evacuated soon,” he stated. The senior diplomat on condition of anonymity revealed that these homeless Pakistanis were found sleeping in Jumeirah, Al Wasl streets and nearby consulate building and seeking to return to their homeland.

“The local authorities requested to facilitate them and make arrangements

for their repatriation,” he said. Pakistan diplomatic mission in Dubai arranged the residence of these homeless citizens and started sending them to their homeland, Pakistan Consulate Dubai confirmed.

“We have arranged the residence of homeless Pakistanis in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah,” the consulate official disclosed. The consulate is not only facilitating residence but also arranged meals for these homeless Pakistanis stranded in Dubai, the consulate authorities informed.

Many labourers from Pakistan have been left with no choice but to sleep on the roadside from where local authorities pick them and hand them over to Pakistani authorities after thoroughly scrutinising, the senior diplomat stated.

“Unfortunately, some of these homeless Pakistanis have cases of financial dispute against them as well so some of them would not be able to return without resolving these cases,” he revealed.