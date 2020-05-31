— strips HK privileges, curbs Chinese students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday he would strip several of Hong Kong´s special privileges with the United States and bar some Chinese students from US universities in anger over Beijing´s bid to exert control in the financial hub. In a day of concerted action, the United States and Britain also raised alarm at the UN Security Council over a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, infuriating Beijing which said the issue had no place at the world body. In a White House appearance that Trump had teased for a day, the US president attacked China over its treatment of the former British colony, saying it was “diminishing the city´s longstanding and proud status.”