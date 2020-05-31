— strips HK privileges, curbs Chinese students

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday he would strip several of Hong Kong´s special privileges with the United States and bar some Chinese students from US universities in anger over Beijing´s bid to exert control in the financial hub. In a day of concerted action, the United States and Britain also raised alarm at the UN Security Council over a controversial new security law for Hong Kong, infuriating Beijing which said the issue had no place at the world body. In a White House appearance that Trump had teased for a day, the US president attacked China over its treatment of the former British colony, saying it was “diminishing the city´s longstanding and proud status.”