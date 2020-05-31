350 bags of wheat recovered

LAHORE : The district administration continued its operation against hoarders and recovered 350 bags of wheat from Raiwind on Saturday.

The operation was done by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed on the directions of the deputy commissioner. He said on a tip-off, a godown in the Jia Baga area of Tehsil Raiwind was raid and 350 bags of wheat were recovered. He said the confiscated bags were sent to government's wheat storage centre in Raiwind.