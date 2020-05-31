Labourers suspend supplies to project in protest

MANSEHRA: The hundreds of labourers who have been on the streets for the last two weeks to demand the release of three-month salaries on Saturday suspended supplies to 830 megawatts Suki Kanari Hydropower Project.

The protesters, who blocked Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road near Palas area in the Kaghan Valley cutting concrete, cement, petrol and diesel, food and other supplies to dam being built on the Kunhar River. “We have already hurled an ultimatum at the company working on the dam and Tehsil administration Balakot to negotiate with us to settle our issues raised after Covid-19 emergency but to no avail,” Tahir Hussain Shah, the president of traders body, told protesting labourers. The labourers, who were holding banners and placards, blocked the road. That caused inconvenience to motorists, passengers and nomads who were on way back home after spending winter in the lower parts of the country.

The president of labourer Tahir Hussain Shah said that company working on the dam had asked over 1,600 labourers to stay home because of the Covid-19 emergency but later neither paid them three months salaries barred them from work.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the issue as the company did not pay us salaries and instead terminated services of over 1600 employees,” he complained. He said that labourers would continue the protest and blockade of the MNJ road for an indefinite period till their reinstatement and payment of salaries.