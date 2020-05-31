FZE tenders apology to PCB

LAHORE: One of the rights holders of Pakistan Super League-V — Techfront International FZE — has conveyed its regrets to the high-ups of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and called for an amicable resolution of an outstanding dispute between the two parties.

In a statement, Techfront International FZE said: “Techfront acknowledges that it was not proactive in obtaining prior permission from the PCB in respect of specific sub-licensing and in that process it was not aligned to the spirit and provisions of the rights agreement with the PCB with regard to live-streaming rights of PSL-V.

“We have extended our regrets and apology to the PCB and look forward to their sympathetic consideration in the matter.”

In response to this apology, the PCB said: “We appreciate the rights holders’ apology and detailed explanation offered by them.”