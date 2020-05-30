4 die in Bannu incidents

BANNU: A young man was killed and his father injured over a land dispute in Nabostan area of the district on Friday, official sources said.

They said that three accused, Shafiullah, Nasrullah and Rafiullah allegedly shot dead Ismail and injured his father Shereen and fled the scene. Separately, one Kandar Ali was killed over a family dispute in Degan area.

The police said they have registered all the cases. Meanwhile, one Raziullah committed suicide in Sethikala area and the deceased’s father lodged a case with the police regarding the incident.

Another young man identified as Rastbaz also committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in limits of Saddar Police Station and police said they were further investigating the case.