Sat May 30, 2020
AFP
May 30, 2020

India coronavirus death toll passes China

World

AFP
May 30, 2020

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus death toll passed neighbouring China’s on Friday, with 175 new fatalities in 24 hours taking the total to 4,706, according to official data.

India, home to some of the world’s most packed cities and a creaking healthcare system, is emerging as a new hotspot with record jumps in new cases in recent days.

