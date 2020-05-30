Britney Spears releases first new music in four years

Britney Spears has finally released bonus track Mood Ring on to streaming services. The song, produced by DJ Mustard, appeared on her 2016 album Glory but was only available on the Japanese deluxe version of the LP.

She wrote on Instagram: “Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go. What was requested next is out now….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!

The news comes a few weeks after Spears released a new cover for the album when it climbed the iTunes charts. The new photo shows the star in a skimpy gold body suit, lying in the desert on top of chains.

She wrote: “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn’t have done it without you all.”