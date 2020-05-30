Civil society pays tribute to prime minister

RawalpindI: A large number of members of civil society including real estate entrepreneurs paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan on presenting successfully the stance of developing nations during his address to Virtual United Nations conference on Financing for Development in the COVID-19 era and beyond.

This admiration to PM came out during a meeting arranged and chaired by advisor to the President PTI North Punjab Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan here in Public Secretariat of PTI, Amn House Peshawar Road Rawalpindi Cantonment. Meeting was held to supplement the government efforts for controlling the Corona virus through educating people at grass root level about the dangers of Covid-19 pandemic.

Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan attributed the Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying: “Our PM has emerged as the world visionary leader who has won the adoration of the world especially from the developing nations”. He added that under the dynamic leadership of PM the government has given unprecedented relief package to the nation and lessen the financial problems of people. “Most of the credit of G20’s decision to include all nations under World Bank’s International Development Association for debt relief goes to PM Imran Khan who continuously raised voice for the same at all international levels”, Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan mentioned.

The meeting expressed concerns over the public response to the government appeals for observing preventive measures and SOPs. They said that during the last few days of Holly month of Ramadan people thronged into the bazars and markets in junks without adopting preventive measures which resulted in rise of Corona positives. Participants stressed the need of educating people door to door about SOPs and decided to launch a campaign through the use of all mediums including drop off pamphlets.

They also decided to approach Ulemas and Khateebs of mosques to make the people aware of the dangers of Corona Virus and advised them to adopt all preventive and precautionary measure to avoid exposing themselves to the dangers.