BJKNF terms Derby Gurdwara attack a deep rooted Indian conspiracy

ISLAMABAD: Denouncing in strong terms the attack on a Sikh Gurdwara at Derby in UK, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Wednesday maintained that the attack was deep rooted conspiracy aimed at creating a wedge between Muslims and the Sikh community that have stood always together in every thick and thin.

While reacting to this dastardly incident of sacrilege the JKNF spokesman in a statement from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) capital Srinagar said that the planned attack on the Gurdwara was a handiwork of the notorious Indian secret agencies that were hell bent on to destroy the age-old interfaith harmony and friendship between the two communities. The successive Indian governments, he said have always tried to portray ongoing struggle as a conflict between the Muslim and non-Muslim communities to give it a communal colour.

Terming premeditated exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community as part of this sinister design he said that the Indian secret agencies have miserably failed to lure the other communities especially the Sikhs who refused to listen to the Indian fictitious and concocted narratives on Kashmir. Referring to various communal and pre-planned incidents of violence in Kashmir the party spokesman said, “The Indian agencies have miserably failed in creating a rift between Muslims and Sikhs despite orchestrating spine-chilling massacre of Sikhs at Chattisingpora village in south Kashmir”.

The massacre, he said, was stage managed on the eve of the US president Bill Clinton's five-day tour of India. He said that Kashmiri Muslims owe a debt of gratitude to the Sikh community that had to pay a heavy price for standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in testing times.