Owners demand opening of private schools with SOPs

As business activities have resumed in the city, private school associations have demanded of the Sindh government to open educational institutes.

The associations in their separate press statements had raised concerns about the closure of schools. They said that the government had no solution to minimise the educational disruption by using alternative means for education.

All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Chairman Syed Tariq Shah said that if the provincial government had formed standard operating procedures (SOPs), they would have been followed at schools. The education minister after the steering committee meeting had decided to promote students to the next classes but due to the closure of schools, the orders were yet to be implemented.

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation’s Sindh chapter president Sharaf uz Zaman demanded the opening of schools with strict SOPs. Since the closure of educational institutions, it seemed that the authorities neither had a solution nor they were interested to sort out an alternative way to overcome the disruption in educational activities, he said.