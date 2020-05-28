Boy killed in train accident

A teenaged boy was killed after being hit by a train on Wednesday. According to the Cantonment Railway police, the incident took place at platform No. 3. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The police said the boy lost his life while crossing the railway track.

Man killed in accident

A 45-year-old man, Mehboob Alam, was killed in a road traffic accident near the police headquarters in Garden. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital. The Garden police said he was riding on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him. The driver responsible for the accident managed to escape following the accident.