Labourers postpone protest

MANSEHRA: The hundreds of labourers, who have been protesting for the four days seeking payment of their salaries of last three-month and an immediate reinstatement, postponed their sit-in because of Eidul Fitr. “We are going to postpone our protest till May 27 as we don’t want to create problems for the people on Eid,” Tahir Hussain Shah, the president of labourers association, told reporters on Saturday. He said that company working on 830 megawatts Suki Kinari Hydropower project in Kaghan valley had asked over 1600 labourers to stay at home when the government imposed lockdown in the country but company didn’t pay them their salaries of last three months.