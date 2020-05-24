Muqam urges people to celebrate Eid with simplicity

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has appealed to the people to celebrate Eidul Fitr with simplicity and avoid holding gatherings to limit the transmission of the Covid-19. In a statement, he announced that he would celebrate Eid with simplicity by observing social distancing and would avoid unnecessary travelling to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. He said thousands of people were under treatment at hospitals and hundreds had died of Covid-19 so there was a dire need to adopt precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Paying rich tributes to the health workers, Amir Muqam said the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers deserved praise for fighting on the frontlines against the coronavirus. He asked the government to announce one month bonus salary for the health professionals, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and Class-IV, employees who were performing duty in hospitals.