Hospitals’ OPDs, main OTs to reopen after Eid

Rawalpindi : The outpatient departments and main operation theatres at the allied hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital shall remain closed till Wednesday in connection with Eid holidays though the healthcare facilities working for management of coronavirus illness would operate their specialized units as per routine to cater to the needs of COVID-19 suspects and patients.

The accident and emergency departments of the allied hospitals would be operational on the subject of receiving new patients. Also tehsil headquarters hospitals and rural health centres (RHCs) in the district would provide emergency services to patients round the clock while their outpatient departments would not be operational till Wednesday and will reopen on May 28.

The healthcare facilities designated for management of COVID-19 patients in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital would continue to operate corona wards as per routine.

BBH and HFH along with THQ hospitals in the district would continue to screen suspects for COVID-19 while the allied hospitals would continue to operate indoor patients departments as per routine and the staff at operation theatres at the emergency departments would remain available to patients round the clock during Eid holidays.

During Eid holidays, the THQ hospitals and RHCs would not deal with medico legal cases instead such cases would be referred to District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi city after initial first aid treatment if required.

The district health department has already established a control room at the office of Executive District Officer (Health) to monitor working of the THQ Hospitals and RHCs during the holidays. The EDO (Health) and District Health Officer would directly monitor the working at the six THQ hospitals and eight RHCs.

The control room at the health department would be operational round the clock during Eid holidays and the district health department said it would take necessary action on each and every complaint registered with it.

According to district health department, duty rosters of doctors and medical staff who will serve at THQ hospitals located in Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan, Kotli Satyan and Murree and at eight RHCs located in Rawalpindi, Chauntra, Baga Sheikhan, Mandra, Qazian, Lehtrar, Phagwari and Doltala during holidays have already been distributed. Meanwhile, under disaster management plan, the allied hospitals in town have made special arrangements to cater to the needs of patients in case an emergency takes place. Senior Registrar level doctors have been asked to remain present in the hospitals while consultant doctors would provide a back-up to them in case their services are required.