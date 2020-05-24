Greece calls again for return of Pathenon marbles

ATHENS: Greece on Saturday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles—often known as the Elgin Marbles—as one of the world’s greatest ancient sites re-opens after the coronavirus shutdown.

The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.

Britain has always refused to return them, arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.

“The reopening of the archaeological sites with the Acropolis among them, is an occasion for the international (groups) supporting the return of the Parthenon Marbles to reaffirm their constant demand as well as that of the Greek government for the definitive return of the marbles to their homeland,” Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.