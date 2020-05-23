Tatla murder case challan submitted

LAHORE:Naseerabad police on Friday submitted challan of Shahbaz Tatla murder case against SSP Mufakhar Adeel in session’s court after clearing objections earlier raised by the prosecution branch.

Now the police have attached all footage of Mufakhar Adeel and Shahbaz Tatla, including CCTV footage of February 7 from Kalma Chowk. Earlier on May 9, police had submitted challan to prosecution branch against Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel and co-accused Assad Bhatti, both accused of killing former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla.

The police claimed that Mufakhar murdered the former law officer in the name of honour as it was alleged that Shahbaz had developed illicit relations with the wife of the police officer. The accused planned murder of Tatla with the connivance of their mutual friend Asad Bhatti.

Police claimed that the SSP confessed to have arranged a drum and acid from a local market and murdered Tatla in a house located in Faisal Town which he had taken on rent for the purpose.