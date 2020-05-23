Theatres, restaurants to reopen after Eid

LAHORE:THE Punjab government has decided to reopen theatres and restaurants after Eidul Fitr amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved opening of theatres and restaurants across the province. The chief minister has sought standard operating procedures (SOPs) from Information and Culture Department in this regard.

Sources told that the decision was taken in the wake of increasing financial crisis of artistes. It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan confirmed 50 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 1,067 and positive cases surged to 50,694.

Our correspondent adds: Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Akhtar Malik, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai and other parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister appealed to the citizens to protect themselves from coronavirus as well as their loved ones. Following the relevant SOPs should be ensured and along-with it, social distancing and use of masks should also be ensured during Eid shopping, he added. He stressed that the coronavirus attack had not subsided yet; therefore, necessary precautions and safety measures were imperative to avoid it. We are also facing joblessness and poverty along with the onslaught of coronavirus, he said.

The chief minister told that devotees should fully follow social distancing policy as shrines of the saints had been reopened to the visitors. We will rise to the challenge of coronavirus with collective wisdom, he emphasised. The CM added that the decision of restoring business activities had been made to save the public from hunger.

The government wants that routine life is restored along with observance of steps needed for safety from coronavirus, he said. The decision has been made to restore construction activities through communication projects to provide employment opportunities and such development schemes are being introduced which could create more and more job opportunities.

The chief minister continued that resumption of transport and industrial sector was allowed so that workers could earn their livelihood. The government wants to economically stabilise the labourers in these difficult economic conditions, he maintained. The chief minister said that organised efforts were underway to overcome the locust attack in collaboration with the Pakistan Army. I am personally reviewing the situation during field visits for overcoming the locust attack. The locust attack could damage crops in different cities; therefore, districts administrations had been alerted to immediately repulse it, the CM concluded.

LAUNCHES “THE MONUMENTS OF LAHORE,”

The chief minister formally launched “The Monuments of Lahore,” a collage of architectural archaeology of provincial metropolis, at his office. Youth Affairs Minister Taimoor Bhatti presented the book to the chief minister.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the Archeology Department for preserving the history of 83 historical buildings of Lahore through this book. These buildings are our worthwhile heritage and Lahore enjoys a unique position because of its rich archaeological and cultural heritage, he added. He said that pictorial history will sensitise the youth about the diverse culture and history of the City of Lahore. Lahore has long been a centre of culture and literary activities and its archaeological heritage is still very attractive. This book will connect the youth with their history, the CM concluded. Secretary Information and DG Archeology were also present.