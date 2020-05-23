CDA, MCI seal Diamond Cricket Academy

ISLAMABAD: The Capital De­v­elopment Authority (CDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) have sealed one of the best cricket facilities in the federal capital.

The Diamond Cricket Academy on 9th Avenue — being maintained in the best possible manner without any help from the CDA or MCI — was sealed in a joint operation. The building and facilities at the DCA were built by the Pakistan Cricket Board under Lt Gen (r) Tauqir Zia, Islamabad Cricket Association and Diamond Cricket Club in 2002-3 with the permission of the CDA.

The DCA was part of Gen Tauqir Zia’s Vision 2005, under which around 100 grounds and cricket facilities were built by the PCB throughout Pakistan. Cricket circles feel that sealing of the DCA was a breach of fundamental rig­hts of the cricket community as the academy was established under all legal norms and due process.

According to a letter of the Environment Wing of the MCI, the Diamond Cricket Ground was relocated from 9th Avenue to Sector G-8/2.

However, a part of the old ground was still in possession of the Diamond Cricket Club.

The letter says that as per CDA Ordinance, removal of all types of encroachments from CDA land was required to be removed. Director Environment (We­st) in his letter said that he was directed to remove the encroachment from the CDA land as the club had already been given possession of the new ground.