Cloth burnt

LAHORE:Cloth worth millions of rupees was reduced to ashes when a huge fire broke out in cloth shops in Baghbanpura Main Bazaar on Thursday. The fire erupted in a shop and soon engulfed other 24 shops. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.