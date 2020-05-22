close
Fri May 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Cloth burnt

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

LAHORE:Cloth worth millions of rupees was reduced to ashes when a huge fire broke out in cloth shops in Baghbanpura Main Bazaar on Thursday. The fire erupted in a shop and soon engulfed other 24 shops. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Latest News

More From Lahore