Rescue-1122 issues Eid duty plan

GUJRANWALA: Rescue-1122 has issued the duty plan for Eid holidays. Talking to reporters, District Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said to meet any emergency during Eid days Rescue-1122 fighters will remain on duty at different spots of the city. He said more than 400 rescue officials will be deployed outside mosques and Eidgahs along with 27 ambulances, 13 fire vehicles and 5 special rescue vehicles. He said 17 mobile rescue posts have also been set up for the purpose. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with rescue teams deputed to serve them.

POLICE CLAIM BUSTING 31 GANGS: CIA police claimed to have busted 31 gangs and recovered stolen cash, goods, vehicles and illegal arms from the gangsters this month. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, the CIA police raided different areas and detained 98 accused involved in dacoity, theft and other heinous crimes.