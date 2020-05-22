16 outlaws held, stolen excavator machine and weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 16 outlaws including an afghan national stolen excavator machine, mobile phone, wine, hashish and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station, ASI Muhammad Ishqa along with other arrested and Afghan national accused Ajab Khan s/o Hakim Khan resident of Kabel Afghanistan and recovered stolen excavator machine from him. Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him.

Moreover Secretariat police arrested Haroon and recovered 110 gram hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Sarfraz and recovered 300 gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested accused Mazher Abbas and Zafar Iqbal and recovered 280 gram hashish from their possession.

CIA police arrested accused Naqash Jan and recovered 60 liter alcohol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Zahid Ullah and recovered stolen mobile phone and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed 09 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.