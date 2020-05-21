Religious people strictly observing SOPs: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that the ulema and religious sections of society have proved themselves as those who alone abided by the constitution and law in the country as they have been strictly observing the lockdown and SOPs enforced by the government in the wake of coronavirus.

Talking to the media after food distribution by Al-Khidmat Foundation at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said all the problems facing the country and the masses would be solved when the people believing in the supremacy of the constitution and rule of the law came into power.

Liaqat Baloch said the coronavirus and lockdown had crippled the social and economic system of the world and it was time human beings turned to Islam, the religion of nature which would guarantee peace and development.

He said that the modern banking system based on interest had flopped and the only choice before the world was the economic system of Islam. He said it was the best opportunity for the Muslim world to forge unity in its ranks and lead the world. He said the holy Quran gave the message of revolution and the system based on the Quran and the Sunnah can ensure peace, development and stability to humanity.

Meanwhile, while talking to the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) by phone, Liaqat Baloch said that after having annexed IHK by force, Indian Prime Minister Modi was now busy in unlawful settlements there.

He said the settlement of hundreds of Hindus in Indian-Held Kashmir was aimed at changing the demography of the valley, an anti-Muslim agenda of New Delhi. He said instead of keeping silent or lodging an ineffective protest, the Pakistan government should raise the issue at the UN level in a forceful manner.

Islamic teachings: The Holy Quran is a message of Allah Almighty for the whole mankind. Holy Prophet (PBUH) demonstrated the implementation of the directions and principles of the Holy Quran throughout his life.

“It is our duty to follow in his footsteps. Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared that the workers are friends of Allah Almighty. He himself worked with his own hands and raised the dignity of labour,” said Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union CBA in a meeting of Wapda/electricity workers held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here.

The meeting was also addressed by Osama Tariq, Haji Liaqat Ali, Rana Shakoor and other representatives of the union.

The participants in a resolution appealed to the United Nation and all freedom-loving nations to stop genocide of innocent Kashmiri people of Indian occupied Kashmir and minorities of India, including brutal killing of Muslims. In the resolution, they extended full support to independence of the people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine struggling for freedom.

Through another resolution, the workers urged the prime minister and the chief ministers to ensure payment of salaries to the industrial and commercial workers. The union also demanded provision of personal protective equipment to the workers in coronavirus pandemic.