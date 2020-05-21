13 outlaws including three bike lifters arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws arrested including three bike lifters and recovered two stolen bikes, hashish, alcohol and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in bike lifting incidents. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Sihala Rukhsar Medhi including SHO Sihala police station Inspector Muhammad Bashir

ASIs Tanveer Raza and Muhammad Rafqat along with others officials which successfully nabbed three accused involved in bike lifting.

The accused have been identified as Umair Ali s/o Muhammad Arif resident of Rawat, Manzar Hussain s/o Manzoor Hussain and Muhammad Shakeel s/o Abdul Qayyum doke Awan Sihala Islamabad and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Moreover SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram including SHO Margalla Qasir Naiz Gillani, ASI Shahid Khan and recovered 184 wine bottles from him.

Further-more Aabpar police arrested accused Asghar-Ur-Din and recovered 1045 gram hashish from him.Secretariat police arrested accused Ahsan Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Fakhar Zaman involved in illegally oil selling.

Ramna police arrested accused Ehsan Iqbal and recovered 138 gram hashish from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Abraham and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sabazi Mandi police arrested accused Saqib and recovered 30 liters wine from him.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Abid Hussain and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested accused Waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested accused Noman Mustaiq and recovered 1350 grams hashish from him.

Cases has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.