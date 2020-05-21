Artists paint COVID-19 awareness messages in a live event

Islamabad : Some senior artists of twin cities wearing masks and gloves participated in a coronavirus public awareness live painting event at the Rose and Jasmine Garden. They painted flocks flouting the precautionary measures while some wearing masks and living in the state of fear and uncertainty. Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and DTN organized the event.

The participating artists included Nahida Raza, Asrar Farooqi, Riffat Khattak, Riffat Ara Baig, Saima Aamir and Roobia Gulfaraz. Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi was the guest of honour. Nahida Raza in her oil-on-canvas painting reflected a woman covering her nose and mouth with a mask while the coronavirus is trying to entre through the glass-window. Her message was obvious that only preventive measures would help save lives. She said lockdown or no lockdown we need to observe all instructions given by the government and health experts.

Asrar Farooqi painted a scene from a dhaba (roadside restaurant) where several masks are flying in the air. Farooqi said that he wanted to portray that people are showing their ignorance towards the preventive measures. It is responsibility of everyone to inform and educate each other and try to ensure that we are keeping distance and wearing masks while we have to go outside of our home.

Riffat Ara Baig, Head of Art and Design department at SuperNova School and College, painted a person wearing mask while some other people are doing their work keeping the distance between them. Her painting was in different tones of dark red colour depicting the intense emergency situation. She said we all artists are wearing masks and gloves. We never worked before having such measures but now it is essential for all of us to adapt to the situation. We had fun while painting but also enjoyed chit chat with all social distancing. It is our responsibility that not only we shall take care of ourselves but try educate others too that don’t take the pandemic light. It could be fetal for you and your families. Another senior artist Riffat Khattak painted miseries of the people suffering from the virus and anxiety in the uncertain situation of pandemic in the water colours. In a painting, he portrayed lively and vibrant eyes and pleasant faces and they all were wearing masks. Riffat Khattak said masks and gloves, and hand-washing are the only safeguards could keep us healthy.

Saima Aamir painted a landscape with people roaming around but covered the painting with a thin see-through sheet with some stains on it. She said the precaution is a thin sheet that protects the beauty of the landscape and people in it. Roobia Gulfaraz painted a person not wearing a mask being chased by a coronavirus, and with fearful face he is running away from the virus. Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said the administration is busy in educating the people about the dangers but they are behaving so careless that they could not only get infected but they would infect others too. While they are out in the public they should enforce the instruction by themselves. Only the lockdown is eased to facilitate the citizens for the living and livelihood, it does not mean that coronavirus has been wiped off. It is still around and we need to take care by all means.

Devcom-pakistran Director Munir Ahmed said the event was aimed at getting the artists out of their hibernation to disseminate the message that they could work while wearing masks and gloves, and they can socialize while keeping the social distancing. Through media, we have sent a positive message that we need to adapt the new normal now and even after the virus is gone.