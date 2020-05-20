Summary for lawyers’ welfare body sent to cabinet, court told

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court was told on Tuesday that the federal law ministry sent a summary to the cabinet for formation of a committee with respect to welfare of the lawyers affected by the pandemic lockdown.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan stated this before Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan during hearing of a petition by Lahore High Court Bar Association’s Secretary Haroon Dugal against lack of government’s support to the lawyers badly hit by the lockdown. The law officer said the three-member committee, once approved, will furnish recommendations to the prime minister as to how financial aid could be disbursed among the needy lawyers hit by the lockdown.

Chief Justice Khan noted that the court had previously sought a report from “Ehsaas Kafalat Programme” but report was submitted by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He questioned the legitimacy of the Ehsas Programme and summoned BISP secretary on June 6. On last hearing, the court was told that the Punjab government had established a fund of Rs130 million for financial support of lawyers affected by the virus lockdown. Mr Dugal had pleaded that lawyers had been suffering from acute financial crisis since the lockdown had been imposed limiting the movement and hearing of cases in courts. He said the government decided to support all people of all segments affected by the lockdown and earmarked funds for them. However, he said the government had not established any such fund for the lawyers who had no other option except practicing the law before courts. He asked the court to order the government to provide financial support to the lawyers and establish a fund to this effect.