Solider martyred in North Waziristan attack

MIRANSHAH: A soldier embraced martyrdom and three of his colleagues sustained injuries when the security forces were attacked with a remote-controlled bomb in Eidak area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan district on Monday. Official sources said that the security forces were patrolling the Eidak area when militants attacked them with an improvised explosive device (IED), triggered with remote control.

As a result of the explosion, Sepoy Ameer embraced martyrdom while Havaldar Arshad, Sepoy Abdul Mannan and Sepoy Islam Nabi sustained injuries in the attack. Also, a civilian was killed when the security forces returned the fire. The injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Eidak area, located on the main Mir Ali-Miransgag Road, has become a dangerous place as a number of terrorist attacks have taken place there.