Tibetan official caught in China’s graft net

BEIJING: A top Tibetan official is being investigated for alleged corruption, the Chinese Communist Party graft watchdog said Monday, as Beijing cracks its whip on officials not toeing the line. Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the regional government in Tibet, is under investigation for “suspected severe violations of discipline and law”, the Tibet Discipline Inspection and Supervision Network said in a brief statement Monday without providing further details. “Violations of discipline” is a common euphemism used by Beijing when an official is being investigated for taking bribes or abusing his position. Gyatso was also a member of Tibet’s leading Communist Party members’ group — an elite regional policy-making body in charge of security, poverty alleviation and other areas of government. Born in Sichuan province, which borders Tibet, Gyatso joined the Communist Party in 1995 and rose through its ranks.