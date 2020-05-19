close
Tue May 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 19, 2020

Tibetan official caught in China’s graft net

World

AFP
May 19, 2020

BEIJING: A top Tibetan official is being investigated for alleged corruption, the Chinese Communist Party graft watchdog said Monday, as Beijing cracks its whip on officials not toeing the line. Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the regional government in Tibet, is under investigation for “suspected severe violations of discipline and law”, the Tibet Discipline Inspection and Supervision Network said in a brief statement Monday without providing further details. “Violations of discipline” is a common euphemism used by Beijing when an official is being investigated for taking bribes or abusing his position. Gyatso was also a member of Tibet’s leading Communist Party members’ group — an elite regional policy-making body in charge of security, poverty alleviation and other areas of government. Born in Sichuan province, which borders Tibet, Gyatso joined the Communist Party in 1995 and rose through its ranks.

Latest News

More From World