Private schools association for opening schools from June 1

MULTAN: An association of private schools demanded the government open schools from June 1 with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to save teachers and students future alike.

Addressing a joint press conference at Multan Press Club, the association’s chairperson Rizwana Ayub, president Ashiq Malik, secretary general Kamran Shahid and Information Secretary Liaq Rauf expressed their fear that hundred of teachers would be rendered jobless if schools were not opened from June.

They urged the govt to extend relief package to the owners of the schools besides opening with SOPs like other sectors.

Beautification, cleanliness plan finalised: The divisional administration has finalised a plan for cleanliness and beautification of Multan and its suburbs for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Presiding over a meeting, Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq elevated the status of two roads that were entrance points leading to Multan city as model roads, including Lahore-Multan Road from Qadirpur Raan to Khanewal Road in Multan city and Shujabad Road to High Court Road.

Grown up trees would be planted on both sides of the two model roads.

The commissioner ordered metropolitan corporation to eliminate encroachments and revive street lights in the city and its suburbs.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was assigned the task of cleanliness of Multan streets, and Mohallahs with special emphasis on cleanliness at union council level.

Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was directed to remove and replace the plants on green belts that are not showing growth.

He also ordered devising a comprehensive plan to keep environment clean and address problem of pollution.

Commissioner said that Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) should run an advocacy campaign to sensitize people to avoid wasting water.

He said plantation drive be carried out while observing all the SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak and other officials were also present on the occasion.

1,600 maund wheat stock confiscated: Officers of district administration have confiscated illegal stock of 1,600 maund wheat during a crackdown across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district administration have quickened action against stockers to meet wheat procurement target after end of three days warning to wheat stockers.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan conducted raid at Lutfabad. The officer recovered 1,600 maund wheat stock from an illegal godown which was loaded on two trucks.

AC Muhammad Mubeen Ahsan told reporters that the wheat was going to be smuggled to other cities.

He said the seized wheat has been handed over to food grain department, however, case has been registered against the stockers.