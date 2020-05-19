ICRC & PRCS providing disinfectants to KP prisons

PESHAWAR: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) are providing hygiene kits and disinfectants to 21 prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the prison staff and the prisoners.

The items include 33,408 soaps, 5,000 hand sanitizers, 130 liters of bleach and 58 kg of chlorine along with posters on preventative measures in different languages, said a press release.

It said that 42 no touch thermometers and 40,000 surgical masks would also be provided in the second phase.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Prisons Masoodur Rehman said that, “We have put in place preventive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the prison staff and prisoners at all places of detention.”

Head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Peshawar, Patrick Huser said, “Through today’s donation, we hope to strengthen the preventative steps that can help against the spread of the disease in places of detention. Together with the PRCS, we are ready to extend our collective humanitarian support.”

Provincial secretary of PRCS-KP remarked: “Maintaining family links during Covid-19 is essential for the mental well-being of the detainees and their loved ones. Superintendents are proactively providing phone calls to detainees to reach and inform their families.”Based on its experience in dealing with pandemics in places of detention, the ICRC has also shared with prison authorities some best practices on the prevention and management of Covid-19 in places of detention.