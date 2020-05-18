19 outlaws including 7 gamblers held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police on Sunday arrested 19 outlaws including seven gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered cash, gold ornaments, wine, hashish, gambling tools, valuable and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (City) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP Hamza Aman Ullah including SHO Bhara Kahu Naveed Tahir along with others to arrest accused Saeed Abbasi and recovered gold ornaments and cash from him. Case have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from him.

Moreover SP ( Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special police team under supervision of DSP Sardar Ghulam Mustafa including SHO Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa along with others raid at a gambling den. This team raided there and nabbed seven gamblers identified as Hamad Ali, Mirzaman, Haris, Shahzeel, Danyal, Muhammad Sulman and Usman. Police team d recovered stake money, and gambling tools from their possession.

Further-more SP ( Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special police teams under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar Police station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah along with other arrested two accused Mumtaz Malak and Muhammad Nazam and recovered 1130 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bhar Kahu Police arrested accused Faraz Sattar and recovered 230 gram hashish from him. Karachi Company police arrested accused Alian Masih and recovered 20 litres wine from him. Tarnol police arrested a thief, Safeer Muhammad, and recovered valuable from him, while police also arrested two accused, Touseef Ahmed and Asif involved in selling diesel illegally. CIA Police arrested accused Ghulam Muhammad and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Koral police arrested 03 accused Jawad, Addil and Asif, Rasheed, and Shahzad and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities. He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis. The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.