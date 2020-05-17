close
Sun May 17, 2020
AFP
May 17, 2020

Former England defender Sansom in hospital with ‘head injury’

Sports

AFP
May 17, 2020

LONDON: Former England defender Kenny Sansom, who played in the infamous ‘Hand of God’ World Cup quarter-final in 1986, was in hospital on Friday after suffering a serious head injury, British media claimed.

A message on the 61-year-old former Arsenal player’s Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment.

However, his family did not comment on the cause of his illness, except to clarify that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

“Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19,” said a statement on his Twitter account.

“Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.” Reports in some sections of the British media claimed he had suffered a serious head injury. Sansom played 394 games for Arsenal.

