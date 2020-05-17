A disgrace

This refers to the news report ‘Mother of gang-raped victim appeals to PM for justice' (May 12, 2020). We often read reports of judges scolding policemen for deliberately weakening the prosecution's case by misstating facts or by inserting wrong clauses, leaving judges with no choice but to acquit the criminals or give them lesser sentences. This report provides us with yet another example. Just how could a girl under 13 be described as a woman aged 21?

I think instead of seeking help from the PM, the victim’s mother should have requested the chief justice of Pakistan for help. Since she has not done so, I am taking the liberty of requesting the CJP, on her behalf, to take suo-motu notice of the case.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi