Sat May 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2020

Cop, others escape after bail rejected

Lahore

LAHORE:A cop and two other suspects escaped arrest after the Lahore High Court on Friday denied them pre-arrest bail in a case of stabbing a boy and depriving him of his one eye.

Hadyara police had lodged a case against Constable Muhammad Faizan, his brother Nauman and father Faqir Hussain. The suspects had stabbed the boy namely Sufyan following a brawl erupted in the neighbourhood relating to kite-flying. The boy lost his one eye in the attack. The suspects approached the high court for pre-arrest bail after failing to get the relief from the session’s court. However, the high court also dismissed their bail petitions after going through the police record. After the court announced its decision, the suspects successfully escaped.

