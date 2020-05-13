Pak-born Australian singer wins eminent place

Pakistan-born Australian singer Mahmood Khan’s song ‘Ginoo’ climbs up to No-8 on the world’s most distinguished and authentic music chart known as Billboard Charts Top 10 songs, a first for a Pakistani artiste and an Urdu song to enter the coveted Top 10 Billboard Charts. This is a huge win for Urdu, Pakistan, its youth and musical culture. It is also a big day for Australian music Industry. Mahmood was inherited by Australia in 2009 and now he has delivered on the promise of trailblazing a new world music phenomenon being dubbed 'World/Pop'.

Talking to The News from Australia on Tuesday, an excited Mahmood Khan commented 'This is truly incredible. I have done a few amazing projects in my career but this tops them all.

I am thrilled that it is an Urdu language song. I am also thankful to the encouragement of friends who advised me to always stick to my own sound and to never give up. Mehmood Khan pointed out “Here in Australia, I have received overwhelming support from community radio stations. In his message to the youth of Pakistan, he advised “my message is to always celebrate your uniqueness.” —