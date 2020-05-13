Pak-born Australian singer wins eminent place

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan-born Australian singer Mahmood Khan’s song ‘Ginoo’ climbs up to No-8 on the world’s most distinguished and authentic music chart known as Billboard Charts Top 10 songs, a first for a Pakistani artiste and an Urdu song to enter the coveted Top 10 Billboard Charts. This is a huge win for Urdu, Pakistan, its youth and musical culture. It is also a big day for Australian music Industry. Mahmood was inherited by Australia in 2009 and now he has delivered on the promise of trailblazing a new world music phenomenon being dubbed 'World/Pop'.
Talking to The News from Australia on Tuesday, an excited Mahmood Khan commented 'This is truly incredible. I have done a few amazing projects in my career but this tops them all.
I am thrilled that it is an Urdu language song. I am also thankful to the encouragement of friends who advised me to always stick to my own sound and to never give up. Mehmood Khan pointed out “Here in Australia, I have received overwhelming support from community radio stations. In his message to the youth of Pakistan, he advised “my message is to always celebrate your uniqueness.” —