Double damage

The current pandemic has devastated the economies of advanced and poorer countries alike. It was hoped that a steep drop in oil prices would bring some financial relief, this has not yet materialized. The prices of basic necessities continue to rise while to the extent that oil prices have fallen, the closure of businesses and factories has nullified the ability of people to capitalize on the lower prices. The absent fall in the prices of basic goods can perhaps be pinned on the beginning of Ramadan. Two or three days before the holy month of Ramazan, the price of chicken in the country was around Rs120 per kg, but now despite the reduction in oil prices, the price of this chicken has gone up to Rs200 per kg. It is beyond our comprehension why and how the prices of these chickens have gone up. Has their food become more expensive or do the vehicles supplied to them consume more oil? According to the world's employment and trade rules, the price of chicken should be lower, but this is not happening here.

According to a report published in sections of the press, a terrible flour crisis is imminent in the country. The negligence of the authorities along with farmers hoarding their harvest for fear of low prices has raised the spectre of yet another spike in flour prices. Hence, it has been predicted that the price of flour will reach Rs100 per kg for the first time in October and November this year. Should this increase come to pass it will only accentuate the crippling economic aftershocks of the Covid-19 lockdown, further deteriorating the wellbeing of our people.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri

Buner