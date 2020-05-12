Virtual seminar reviews teachers’ role in reconstruction of society

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a virtual seminar on Monday discussed the role teachers and educational institutes can play in promotion of peace and harmony and reconstruction of society through national integration.

The seminar was organised by Islamia College University Peshawar in collaboration with Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Paigham-e-Pakistan. Coordinator to Chief Minister on International Investments Kashif Irshad, International Muslim Women’s Union Chairperson Samia Raheel Qazi, Islamia College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naushad Khan, Zafarullah Khan, Dr Afzaal Shah, Syeda Ayesha and Prof Nazir Ahmed were prominent among those who addressed the seminar.

The speakers in their speeches stressed that the current environment of negativity in the society can be transformed only by educating the youth of the country through character building and instilling purpose, passion, positivity and patriotism in them through the motivational philosophy of Allama Iqbal and strengthening their beliefs in the message of ‘Faith, Unity and Discipline’ as bequeathed by Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam. They maintained that the national integration achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation is an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country.

The speakers said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is the key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity. They said the narratives of extremism, hate and terrorism can’t be defeated nor can peace and stability be promoted without adhering to an inclusive approach, for which the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative can prove to be a leading light. They maintained that the role of teachers and ulema is of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and madaris to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society. They also called for meaningful participation of the young people in peacebuilding and stressed on the need to launch a concerted effort to promote youths as active leaders and partners in the peace processes.

The speaker hailed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan for working to promote peace and stability in the society. They also acknowledged the efforts of organizers of the seminar who worked hard to arrange an online session on a very important topic despite closure of educational institutions amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.