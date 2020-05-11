Police system starts delivering in Bajaur: official

KHAR: The police system is taking roots in Bajaur after the merger of erstwhile tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the introduction of police system in the district.

Speaking at a press conference to brief the media on the police performance in Bajaur on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Pir Shahab Ali Shah claimed that the police had started working in April 2019 and had been performed well despite many hurdles in their way during the last one year.

Recounting the police achievements, he said that they had issued 5110 driving licences and 1121 clearance certificates. The police, he added, received 2289 complaints in which action had been taken on 2123 cases. The official said that over 1,000 persons were fined for the traffic violation during the coronavirus lockdown.

“We have seized 49.478 kilogram charas, 23 SMG rifles, 13 pistols, three guns, 47 hand grenades, 22 mortar shells, 62 detonators and 10 kg explosives, 40 chargers and 516 cartridges. He vowed that no one would be allowed to take law into his hand. About the police infrastructure, he said that four police stations would be established one each in Salarzai, Mamond, Khar and Nawagai.

He also directed the police to end “thana” culture and respect every citizen when he/she comes for lodging complaints.